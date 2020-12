Rudolph (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Rudolph hasn't been able to practice the past two weeks and now will miss a second straight game. Tyler Conklin led the Minnesota tight ends in snap share (57 percent) and targets (five) last week, but Irv Smith was more productive with a 4-63-1 receiving line. Smith could take more snaps from Conklin this week, as it'll be the 22-year-old's second game back in the lineup after missing some time with groin and back injuries.