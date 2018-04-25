Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Participating in spring drills
Rudolph (ankle) said he's participating in spring drills on a limited basis, Chris Tomasson of The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Rudolph played through an ankle injury from Week 14 through the NFC championship game, but then had surgery in mid-to-late February. He transitioned from a cast to a walking boot in early March, apparently making good progress in the subsequent weeks. While he may be limited throughout the offseason program, Rudolph seems to be on track for full participation at the start of training camp, if not sooner. His presence at voluntary workouts should help him build relationships with new quarterback Kirk Cousins and new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.
