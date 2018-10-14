Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Picks up 37 yards
Rudolph converted all four of his targets into catches for a total of 37 yards during Sunday's 27-17 win over Arizona.
Rudolph's catches, targets and yards were his lowest since Week 1 and his scoreless streak has extended to three weeks. Nobody is going to confuse Rudolph for Travis Kelce or Rob Gronkowsi, but five straight weeks with at least four catches is pretty darn dependable -- even if he hasn't gotten many yards out of them. A New York Jets defense that is giving up 292 receiving yards per game awaits on Sunday.
More News
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Five receptions in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Five receptions Thursday•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Finds end zone in loss to Bills•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Totals 72 yards versus Packers•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Catches TD in season opener•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Feels healthy to begin season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...