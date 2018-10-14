Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Picks up 37 yards

Rudolph converted all four of his targets into catches for a total of 37 yards during Sunday's 27-17 win over Arizona.

Rudolph's catches, targets and yards were his lowest since Week 1 and his scoreless streak has extended to three weeks. Nobody is going to confuse Rudolph for Travis Kelce or Rob Gronkowsi, but five straight weeks with at least four catches is pretty darn dependable -- even if he hasn't gotten many yards out of them. A New York Jets defense that is giving up 292 receiving yards per game awaits on Sunday.