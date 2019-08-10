Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Plays in preseason opener
Rudolph (leg) caught both his targets for 30 yards during Friday's preseason opener against the Saints.
Rudolph, who dealt with a leg injury recently, displayed no clear signs of the issue as he finished fourth on the team in receiving yardage. He did all his damage on the opening drive, contributing catches of 10 and 20 yards to propel his team toward the opening touchdown. Rudolph appears to be over his ailment and should play more in next Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks, barring any sort of setback.
