Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Posts best outing since Week 2

Rudolph reeled in all seven of his targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Packers.

The reception count matched Rudolph's season high in the category, while the yardage total was his second-best effort. While the outing amounted to a positive step forward for the tight end, it's worth noting that he had tallied only 13 receptions for 133 yards over the previous five games. His weekly fantasy upside still seems to hinge on whether he reaches the end zone.