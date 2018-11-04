Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Quiet sans Diggs

Rudolph caught both of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Lions.

Owners hoping to see the tight end more involved without wide receiver Stefon Diggs (ribs) were left disappointed, as quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for a season-low 164 yards. After scoring 15 touchdowns over the previous two seasons, Rudolph heads into the Week 10 bye with just 34 catches for 349 yards and two scores.

