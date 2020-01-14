Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Reaches 367 receiving yards
Rudolph caught 39 passes for 367 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games this season.
Outside of a few games, the 30-year-old was largely an afterthought in the Vikings' passing game in 2019, totaling his lowest catch and yardage numbers since 2014, when he played only nine games. Rudolph figures to enter 2020 as the team's top tight end once again after signing a four-year, $36 million extension in July, though 2019 second-round pick Irv Smith could push for the job with a strong offseason and training camp.
