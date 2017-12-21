Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Ready to go Saturday
Rudolph (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's game at Green Bay.
Listed as limited on each Week 16 injury report, Rudolph nonetheless will avoid last week's "will he or won't he take the field," when he was initially tabbed as doubtful, upgraded to questionable and eventually handed active status. During the Vikings' first meeting of the season with the Packers in Week 6, he matched his season high with nine targets, turning them into five receptions for 47 yards. With five touchdowns in the last four games, though, Rudolph could strike again versus a Green Bay defense that has yielded four TDs to tight ends during that same stretch.
