Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Receives one target
Rudolph caught his only target for four yards during Sunday's 28-10 win over the Giants.
For the second week in a row, Rudolph only saw one ball thrown his way. He seemingly has only a minor role in Minnesota's run-heavy offense, which yielded just 27 pass attempts in this one. Rudolph is not a viable fantasy option as things currently stand and should be avoided in next Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.
