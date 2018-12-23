Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Red-zone reindeer peaks at Xmas time
Rudolph caught all nine of his targets for 122 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-9 win over Detroit.
Rudolph was able to pluck the ball at its high point and come down with a 44-yard Hail Mary to end the first half. He got his second touchdown of the afternoon on a four-yard catch with 13:25 remaining. Owners who looked the red-zone reindeer's way even though he had just two touchdowns all season coming in -- and none since Week 3 -- were rewarded with an early Christmas present from the tight end. Rudolph will look to carry over the momentum from this performance to the Week 17 regular-season finale against Chicago.
-
