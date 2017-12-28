Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Remains limited Thursday
Rudolph (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Rudolph, who was also limited in practice Wednesday, has been nursing some sort of ankle injury for over two weeks now. While he told reporters yesterday that his ankle was "as good as it can be in Week 17," the fact of the matter is that he's drawn just three targets in the last two games and still seems to be hampered in some capacity. Barring a setback, he doesn't seem in danger of missing Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bears, but Rudolph would seemingly be just a touchdown-dependent fantasy option.
