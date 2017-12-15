Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Remains out of practice
Rudolph (ankle) did not suit up for Friday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Rudolph did not practice at all this week as a result of the ankle injury he suffered in Week 14, so his odds of playing in Sunday's game against the Bengals are not promising. The Vikings will reveal whether or not he has any chance to play Sunday after Friday's practice comes to a close; and if he is unable to go, David Morgan would get the start in Rudolph's place.
