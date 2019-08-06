Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Returns to practice
Rudolph (leg) participated in Tuesday's padded practice, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
On the heels of missing three consecutive sessions with an undisclosed "minor" injury, Rudolph was spotted Tuesday with a sleeve on his right leg, according to Chad Graff of The Athletic. It's unclear if Rudolph managed a full practice, but he's clearly working his way through whatever has been nagging him. Considering his veteran status and current health concern, the Vikings likely will be prudent and hold him out of Friday's preseason opener at New Orleans, which would allow young tight ends Irv Smith Jr. and Tyler Conklin to get valuable in-game reps.
