Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Ruled out Sunday

Rudolph (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rudolph was spotted in a walking boot after Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Panthers and wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week. His inability to manage even a single limited session hints that he's no lock to make it back for Week 16 in Green Bay. With Blake Bell (shoulder) headed for injured reserve, David Morgan is expected to serve as the Vikings' top tight end Sunday against the Bengals. Given that Morgan has caught just six passes in 24 career games, Case Keenum may target wideouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs even more than usual, particularly in the red zone.