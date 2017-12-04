Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Scored touchdown versus Falcons

Rudolph caught four of five targets for 36 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 14-9 win over the Falcons.

Rudolph tied for tops on the team in catches and targets while finishing second in yardage. He caught the six-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that ultimately decided the game, giving him three trips to the end zone over the last two weeks. Rudolph continues to serve as a security blanket and red zone threat in a rather efficient offense -- a role that's made him a solid fantasy contributor heading into next week's matchup with the Panthers.