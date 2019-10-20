Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Scores first touchdown

Rudolph caught five of six targets for 58 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 42-30 win over the Lions.

Rudolph stepped up after Adam Thielen (hamstring) left injured and set season highs in targets, catches and receiving yards. He also helped preserve a fourth-quarter lead when he scored his first touchdown of the season from 15 yards out. Rudolph, who could see an uptick in fantasy value if Thielen is forced to miss time, will face a favorable home matchup against the Giants next Sunday.