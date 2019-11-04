Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Scores TD Sunday
Rudolph had three receptions for 23 yards, including a three-yard touchdown, in Sunday's loss at Kansas City.
Rudolph has scored a touchdown in two of his last three games, which also corresponds to Adam Thielen missing time with a hamstring injury. He has 11 receptions and 14 targets his last three games, compared to nine receptions and 11 targets over his first six games. He could continue to see an uptick in the passing game if Thielen remains out, but his fantasy value is still dependent on his red zone usage.
