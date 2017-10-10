Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Scores touchdown Monday
Rudolph had six receptions for 45 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown, on nine targets in Monday's 20-17 win at Chicago.
Rudolph had his best game of the season as he had a combined 13 targets in his previous four games. The Bears limited Minnesota's down-field passing to receivers, which led to more opportunities for Rudolph over the middle. If defenses continue to focus on Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs after their early success, Monday's game could become a trend for Rudolph.
More News
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Just two receptions in loss•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Held to one catch Sunday•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Leads team in receiving versus Steelers•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Scores touchdown in Week 1•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Absent from injury report•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...