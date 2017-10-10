Play

Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Scores touchdown Monday

Rudolph had six receptions for 45 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown, on nine targets in Monday's 20-17 win at Chicago.

Rudolph had his best game of the season as he had a combined 13 targets in his previous four games. The Bears limited Minnesota's down-field passing to receivers, which led to more opportunities for Rudolph over the middle. If defenses continue to focus on Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs after their early success, Monday's game could become a trend for Rudolph.

