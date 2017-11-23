Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Scores twice in win over Lions

Rudolph caught all four of his targets for 63 yards and two touchdowns during Thursday's 30-23 win over Detroit.

The seven-year veteran now has 36 receptions for 320 yards and four touchdowns through his past seven outings, and Minnesota has won all seven of those games. The consistent looks in the passing attack provide a high fantasy floor, which is often a rarity at the tight end position. While Rudolph is unlikely to pile up huge weekly yardage totals, he's garnered 12 red-zone targets this season and has clearly earned the trust of quarterback Case Keenum.