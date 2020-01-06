Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Scores winning TD vs. Saints
Rudolph caught four of seven targets for 31 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-20 win over the Saints.
Rudolph, who finished second on the team in targets, was held mostly to short gains as he averaged just 7.8 yards per catch. He came through in a big way in overtime when he rose up above a defender to secure the game-winning touchdown. The veteran hasn't had many big yardage games this season, but the touchdown was his seventh of the campaign. He'll remain a primary red zone target in next Sunday's road matchup with the 49ers.
