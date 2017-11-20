Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Second straight five-catch effort
Rudolph brought in five of seven targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Rams.
Rudolph checked in second behind Adam Thielen in receptions and yardage on the afternoon and extended what is now an impressive six-game stretch. Factoring in Sunday's production, the seven-year pro has at least five receptions on no less than seven targets in six consecutive games. While his yardage totals won't make or break any owner's fantasy week, the 28-year-old is one of the more dependable options at the tight end position league-wide. He'll look to keep up his production versus the Lions in a Thanksgiving Day divisional clash.
