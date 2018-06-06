Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Sees involvement in team drills
Rudolph (ankle) participated in team drills during Tuesday's OTA session, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Vikings weren't banking on Rudolph seeing the field much during spring drills after he underwent surgery in February to address a severe right ankle sprain, but the 28-year-old has apparently progressed quicker than expected from the procedure. It likely won't be until training camp that Rudolph is completely freed of restrictions during practices, but the added reps in the spring should prove helpful as he looks to gain familiarity with a new quarterback (Kirk Cousins) and offensive coordinator (John DeFilippo).
