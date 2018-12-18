Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Sees limited targets

Rudolph recorded three receptions for 23 yards across 51 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

Rudolph continues to see limited targets this season as he now has just eight receptions for 68 yards over the past three games. It could be more of the same for the veteran next week against the Lions -- who have only allowed five touchdowns from tight ends all season.

