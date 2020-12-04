Rudolph is slated for more work Sunday against the Jaguars with Irv Smith (back) sidelined for the contest, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

During Smith's previous absences Weeks 10 and 12, Rudolph logged his highest offensive snap shares of the season (78 percent both times) en route to 11 catches for 131 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets. However, with Adam Thielen (illness) back from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Rudolph may be no better than fourth in the pecking order for looks behind Thielen, Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook.