Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Shows up on injury report Tuesday

Rudolph (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Vikings won't officially practice until Wednesday after clinching the NFC North with their Week 15 win over the Bengals, but it sounds like Rudolph could be restricted during that session if Tuesday's estimation offers any indication. The ankle injury threatened to keep Rudolph out against Cincinnati, but he ultimately suited up and scored a touchdown for the fourth consecutive contest. The tight end played a season-low 21 snaps, however, suggesting that he wasn't quite at full strength. He could be in store for another light workload Sunday against the Packers with the Vikings likely mindful of preserving his health for the postseason.