Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Shut down by Chicago
Rudolph caught four of five targets for 19 yards during Sunday's loss to the Bears.
Like every other Vikings receiver, Rudolph was blanketed against a Bears defense that allowed the seventh-lowest passing yards per game (219.7) in 2018 -- not to mention the sixth-fewest yards (42.7) to tight ends. The eight-year veteran consequently finishes the year with 634 receiving yards and four touchdowns over 16 games -- though he would have set three-year lows across the board had he not had a monster 122-yard, two-touchdown game in Week 16 that was buoyed by a lucky catch on a hail mary. Rudolph remains under contract through the 2019 campaign and should return in 2019 as a middling fantasy option at tight end.
