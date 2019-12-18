Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Snags three passes

Rudolph caught all three of his targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 39-10 win over the Chargers.

Rudolph's big chunk play game early in the fourth quarter when, backed up in Vikings territory, Kirk Cousins uncorked a pass up the seam for Rudolph, who came down with the ball between two defenders. Sunday corrected course for Rudolph, who snapped a seven-game streak with at least three catches per game in Week 14. He's a steady option at tight end, but will have his hands full Monday against a Packers defense that held him to nine yards on three catches in Week 2.