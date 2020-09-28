Rudolph recorded two receptions for 11 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against the Titans.
Rudolph was held quiet for much of the game, but came through with a beautiful one-handed three-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. Despite the clutch reception, Rudolph has yet to carve out a major role in the offense through three games by logging only six targets. He'll look to change that in a Week 4 matchup against the Texans.
