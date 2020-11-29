Rudolph brought in seven of eight targets for 68 yards in the Vikings' 28-27 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The veteran tight end appeared poised for some extra work with position mate Irv Smith (groin) and wideout Adam Thielen (reserve/COVID-19) both out of action, but he nevertheless had a relatively quiet first half. However, Rudolph got plenty of Kirk Cousins' attention as the Vikings mounted a second-half comeback and finished tied for the team lead in receptions while checking in second in targets. It all equated to season highs across the board for Rudolph, who'll look to maintain a presence in the offense during a Week 13 battle against the Jaguars.