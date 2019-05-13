Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Still hoping to stay in Minnesota
Rudolph said his agent is still working with Vikings general manager Rick Spielman to find a resolution for the tight end's contract situations, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Vikings have less than $1 million in cap space and recently used the 50th overall pick in the 2019 draft on tight end Irv Smith. There's been talk of the team using more two-TE formations to accommodate its new addition, but the other options is to trade or release Rudolph, who is scheduled for a non-guaranteed $7.625 million cap hit in the final season of a five-year contract. The 29-year-old presumably was hoping to sign an extension that reduces his 2019 cap charge, while the Vikings likely are angling for an outright pay cut. The team would be taking a major risk if it entrusted Smith with the starting job, as the learning curve at tight end is notoriously difficult for young players. Evan Engram and John Carlson were the only rookie tight ends to reach 600 yards in the past 15 seasons.
