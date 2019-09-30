Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Targeted once against Bears

Rudolph caught his only target for 12 yards during Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Bears.

In four games this season, Rudolph has been targeted just once on three occasions. The veteran tight end played 52 of 62 possible snaps on offense, but he was mostly utilized as a blocker. It appears as though Rudolph is becoming marginalized in Minnesota's aerial attack, though he still carries some fantasy value as a potential red-zone target.