Rudolph secured three of his four targets for 40 receiving yards during Sunday's 34-20 win against the Lions.

The two-time Pro Bowl tight end has experienced an uptick in passing game usage of late, collecting 40-plus receiving yards over two of his past three outings. Rudolph didn't exceed 30 receiving yards in any of his first five appearances of 2020, averaging a meager 1.4 catches and 15.2 receiving yards per game during that span. As Minnesota has picked up its collective offensive act with 28 or more points each of the past two weeks against Green Bay and Detroit, Rudolph may progress into a deep-league streaming option at a largely sparse tight end position.