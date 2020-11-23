Rudolph had three receptions for 28 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to Dallas.

Rudolph played more snaps (45) on offense than Irv Smith, Jr. (33), but went on just 17 routs compared to 21 for Smith. Both tight ends get only a minor portion of the targets with Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson commanding almost all the activity in the passing game. However, the passing attack may need to diversify the targets if Thielen misses time this week after landing on the COVID-19 list.