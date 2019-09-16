Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Three receptions Sunday

Rudolph had three receptions for nine yards on five targets in Sunday's loss at Green Bay.

Rudolph played on all the offense's snaps for a second consecutive week, but wasn't a big part of the game plan on offense as he was rarely the primary receiver. Irv Smith, Jr. played on about half of the offense's snaps and had two targets. Given both tight ends are getting on the field and Rudolph isn't getting many quality targets, it's hard to see Rudolph as anything more than a red zone long shot each week.