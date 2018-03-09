Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Transitions to walking boot
Rudolph (ankle) has ditched a cast for a walking boot, as of Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Rudolph was hampered by a right ankle injury in the latter stages of the 2017 campaign and into the playoffs, but he didn't miss a game as he helped the Vikings to the NFC championship game. Entering his age-29 season, he'll look to uphold his standing as a red-zone beast, with 15 touchdowns to his name among his 140 receptions the past two years. Once his recovery is complete, Rudolph could be working with a new signal caller due to the decisions made by the Vikings' front office in the coming weeks.
