Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Two short scores Sunday
Rudolph had four catches (five targets) for 14 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Cowboys.
Rudolph was in vintage form Sunday, finding the end zone twice and for the fourth time in four contests. The 30-year-old didn't do much in terms of yardage, and has only topped 20 receiving yards just three times despite starting all 10 of the Vikings' contests this year. Rudolph is strictly a touchdown-dependent option, but given the shallowness of the fantasy position and his recent nose for the end zone, fantasy owners hurting for a tight end option could do worse heading into Week 11's matchup against the Broncos.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...