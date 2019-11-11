Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Two short scores Sunday

Rudolph had four catches (five targets) for 14 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Cowboys.

Rudolph was in vintage form Sunday, finding the end zone twice and for the fourth time in four contests. The 30-year-old didn't do much in terms of yardage, and has only topped 20 receiving yards just three times despite starting all 10 of the Vikings' contests this year. Rudolph is strictly a touchdown-dependent option, but given the shallowness of the fantasy position and his recent nose for the end zone, fantasy owners hurting for a tight end option could do worse heading into Week 11's matchup against the Broncos.