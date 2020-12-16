Rudolph (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Rudolph is in danger of missing a second straight game, following his first absence since 2014. Irv Smith caught four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-14 loss to Tampa, though he played a season-low 35 percent of snaps after missing three of the previous four games with a groin injury. Tyler Conklin played 57 percent of snaps last week, catching five passes for 40 yards on a career-high five targets.