Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Undergoes ankle surgery

Rudolph is recovering from surgery on his right ankle, Andrew Krammer of The Star Tribune reports.

Rudolph suffered the injury Week 14 and averaged only 29 snaps over the final three games of the regular season, but he returned to a full workload in two playoff appearances, albeit as something less than the best version of himself. Though he doesn't sound too worried about the recent surgery, Rudolph likely will be limited or absent when the Vikings begin offseason workouts in mid-April. He may have a quarterback upgrade heading his way, as Minnesota can make a strong argument that it offers Kirk Cousins his best shot to win a Super Bowl. Regardless, the circumstances that led to Rudolph's career-high marks for catches (83), yards (840) and targets (132) in 2016 appear to have been an aberration. He's never topped 57 catches (2017), 532 yards (2017) or 93 targets (2012) in any other campaign.