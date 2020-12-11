Rudolph (foot) isn't expected to play Sunday against Tampa Bay, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Rudolph was held out of every practice this week, while fellow tight end Irv Smith (back) returned Thursday as a limited participant. Rudolph put up 4-63-0 and 7-68-0 in the first two game Smith missed, but he then finished with a goose egg last week, despite playing 64 snaps (70 percent) against the Jaguars defense. Tyler Conklin also played at least 60 percent of snaps in each of those games, so Smith won't automatically take on a three-down role this week.