Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Upgraded to questionable
Rudolph (ankle) has seen his status upgraded to questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rudolph was originally designated as doubtful for Sunday's contest after being unable to practice throughout the week, but he appears to be making a quick turnaround. Still, he will need to show more improvement prior to game-time in order to ultimately suit up. Blocking specialist David Morgan remains in line to start at tight end should Rudolph be unable to go. The Notre Dame product's final status is unlikely to be confirmed until closer to kickoff.
