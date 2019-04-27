Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Vikings could utilize two tight ends

Minnesota GM Rick Spielman said the Vikings plans to utilize both Rudolph and 2019 second-round pick Irv Smith in the offense, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. However, Spielman wouldn't comment on Rudolph's long-term future and Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports the Vikings are open to trading Rudolph but not actively shopping him.

Rudolph and Smith are different types of tight ends and offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski frequently uses two-tight end sets. It's possible the two could be utilized with Smith moving around and as a middle-of-the field target with Rudolph adding more blocking and red zone ability. However, Rudolph's $7.625 million cap hit and the fact he's in the last year of his contract would make it appear he's a candidate to be traded or released by the cap-challenged Vikings. At a minimum, Rudolph's fantasy value likely takes a hit if he stays with Minnesota since Smith is likely to take away some targets.