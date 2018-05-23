Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Works off to side at OTAs

Rudolph (ankle) worked on the rehab field during Wednesday's OTA session, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Rudolph took part in spring drills on a limited basis, but another month of rest and rehab hasn't gotten him to full health at this point. Once he does rejoin the mix, Rudolph will look to develop a rapport with the club's new quarterback, Kirk Cousins, who signed a three-year deal in the offseason. It's quite possible Rudolph will remain limited during the offseason program, but a return for the start of training camp could be in the cards.