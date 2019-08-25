Sloter was 6-of-7 passing for 102 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in Saturday's preseason win over Arizona.

Sloter continues to have an outstanding preseason as he's 23-for-27 for 280 yards and three touchdowns in three preseason games, even if against second- and third-string defenses. It doesn't appear he'll unseat Sean Mannion as the backup, but his preseason performance could convince the Vikings to keep him as the No. 3 quarterback on the active roster.