Vikings' Kyle Sloter: Another strong preseason game
Sloter was 6-of-7 passing for 102 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in Saturday's preseason win over Arizona.
Sloter continues to have an outstanding preseason as he's 23-for-27 for 280 yards and three touchdowns in three preseason games, even if against second- and third-string defenses. It doesn't appear he'll unseat Sean Mannion as the backup, but his preseason performance could convince the Vikings to keep him as the No. 3 quarterback on the active roster.
