Vikings' Kyle Sloter: Falls to third on depth chart
Sloter isn't expected to dress for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Sloter had been acting as the Vikings' No. 2 quarterback behind starter Case Keenum the past three games while Sam Bradford (knee) was unavailable. Though Bradford was placed on injured reserve and isn't likely to return this season, the team activated fellow signal caller Teddy Bridgewater (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list in a corresponding move, pushing Sloter down a rung on the depth chart. He could be inactive for each of the Vikings' final eight games if both Keenum and Bridgewater remain healthy.
