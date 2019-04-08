Vikings' Kyle Sloter: Gets competition from Mannion
The Vikings signed Sean Mannion to challenge Sloter for the backup quarterback job, ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin reports.
Sloter spent all of 2018 on Minnesota's 53-man roster as the No. 3 QB behind Kirk Cousins and Trevor Siemian, the latter of whom recently signed with the Jets. The Vikings don't have much cap space, but they would still be wise to explore upgrades to one of the worst backup quarterback situations in the league. Mannion has attempted 53 passes in four NFL seasons, and Sloter is still looking for his first regular-season snap. The team can at least take some comfort in Cousins' track record of durability after four consecutive 16-game seasons.
