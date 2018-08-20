Sloter was 10-of-15 for 82 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Jacksonville. He didn't have an interception or touchdown pass and averaged just 5.5 yards per attempt.

It's not clear if the Vikings will keep a third quarterback on the roster after Kirk Cousins and Trevor Siemian. Sloter will likely need to show more in the preseason to help make his case.

