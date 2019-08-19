Sloter was 11-of-13 passing for 116 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's preseason win over Seattle.

Sloter is in a battle with Sean Mannion for the backup QB role and outplayed him Sunday, even if against lesser competition as Sloter played later in the game. The Vikings are likely to keep three quarterbacks on the roster, so the competition for the backup role may stretch into the regular season.