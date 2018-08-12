Sloter was 9-of-11 for 69 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason win at Denver. He also had two carries for 19 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown.

Sloter looks locked in as the third quarterback as Trevor Siemian is set as the backup to Kirk Cousins. The only question is whether the Vikings will keep a third quarterback on the 53-man roster, but that seems likely given the quarterback turnover the team has had the past two seasons.