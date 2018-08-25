Vikings' Kyle Sloter: Throws two touchdown passes
Sloter was 11-of-15 for 85 yards passing with two touchdowns in Friday's preseason game.
Sloter bounced back from a mediocre outing in the second preseason game (10-for-15 passing for 82 yards). However, it's not clear if the Vikings will keep a third quarterback on the roster after Kirk Cousins and Trevor Siemian.
