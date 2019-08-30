Vikings' Kyle Sloter: Wraps up spectacular preseason
Sloter completed 16 of 24 passes for 163 yards, a touchdown, and an interception during Thursday's 27-23 preseason loss to the Bills. He added six yards on two carries.
Sloter entered Thursday with a preseason quarterback rating of a 146.9. That figure went down a bit Thursday, but he still made some highlight-reel throws, including a 14-yard dart to Brandon Zylstra off a scramble to convert a third down. Veteran Sean Mannion is listed as the backup, but Sloter seems to have more room to grow and has likely put the Vikings in a position in which they must either part ways with Mannion, risk losing Sloter to another team, or carry three quarterbacks.
More News
-
Vikings' Kyle Sloter: Another strong preseason game•
-
Vikings' Kyle Sloter: Impressive second preseason game•
-
Vikings' Kyle Sloter: Gets competition from Mannion•
-
Vikings' Kyle Sloter: Wins third QB job•
-
Vikings' Kyle Sloter: Throws two touchdown passes•
-
Vikings' Kyle Sloter: Ho-hum outing Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...