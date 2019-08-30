Sloter completed 16 of 24 passes for 163 yards, a touchdown, and an interception during Thursday's 27-23 preseason loss to the Bills. He added six yards on two carries.

Sloter entered Thursday with a preseason quarterback rating of a 146.9. That figure went down a bit Thursday, but he still made some highlight-reel throws, including a 14-yard dart to Brandon Zylstra off a scramble to convert a third down. Veteran Sean Mannion is listed as the backup, but Sloter seems to have more room to grow and has likely put the Vikings in a position in which they must either part ways with Mannion, risk losing Sloter to another team, or carry three quarterbacks.

